Smart Money Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

