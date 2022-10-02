NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NCR were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.51. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

