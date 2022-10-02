Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

