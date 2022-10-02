Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

