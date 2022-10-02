Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Drops By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
