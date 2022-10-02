Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Drops By 10.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

