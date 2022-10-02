Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,661 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $379,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 110,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 36.6% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 172,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

