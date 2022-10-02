Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LNT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

