Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $291,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.71 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

