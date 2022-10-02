Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,121 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

