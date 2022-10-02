Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 6,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.