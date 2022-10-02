Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

PII stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.