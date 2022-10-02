Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.63 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

