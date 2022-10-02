Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.18.

Shares of EXR opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

