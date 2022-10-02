Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE MPW opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

