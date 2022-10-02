Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

