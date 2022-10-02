Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

