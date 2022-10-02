Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 2,081 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

