Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IXN opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

