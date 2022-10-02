Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BABA opened at $79.99 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.