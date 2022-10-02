Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,598 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.