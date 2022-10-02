Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 137 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

XYL stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.