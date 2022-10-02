Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $109.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.59.

