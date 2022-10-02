Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 6,039 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.