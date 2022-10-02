Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

