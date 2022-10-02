Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $115,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

NASDAQ CME opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $208.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

