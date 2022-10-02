Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Michael Cole Acquires 48,967 Shares

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) insider Michael Cole acquired 48,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$22,035.15 ($15,409.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ironbark Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

