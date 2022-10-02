Katharine A. Keenan Sells 994 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $23,736.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

