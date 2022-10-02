Katharine A. Keenan Sells 994 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $23,736.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

