Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Central Puerto Trading Up 2.8 %

CEPU stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.71 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

