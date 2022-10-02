Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases A$30,180.00 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Anne McDonald acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.03 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$30,180.00 ($21,104.90).

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31.

Smartgroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

