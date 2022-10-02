Michael Rice Sells 830 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $19,106.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,560.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michael Rice sold 171 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $3,962.07.

BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

