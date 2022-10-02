Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBGGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

See Also

