Gary James Osborne Purchases 6,750 Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) Director Gary James Osborne acquired 6,750 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$16,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,460.40.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

