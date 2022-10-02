Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.75 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

