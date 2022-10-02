Ellevest Inc. Buys 947 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1,141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 129.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet Price Performance

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $849,048. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $34.36 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

