Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 309.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

Ducommun Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

