Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 311.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 3.4 %

GATX stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.