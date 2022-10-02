ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 33.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 57.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 276.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.95 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

ICON Public Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.