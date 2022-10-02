Ellevest Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.80 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.