Ellevest Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Price Performance
Shares of AVLR opened at $91.80 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
See Also
