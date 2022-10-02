Ellevest Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

