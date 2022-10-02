Ellevest Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,619,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.65. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

