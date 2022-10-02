Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 273,822 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.