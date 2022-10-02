Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $339.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 339 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 347.88 ($4.20), with a volume of 103472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.31).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 505.61. The company has a market capitalization of £334.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

