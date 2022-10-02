LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.60

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 76.12 ($0.92), with a volume of 3238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.94).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £157.14 million and a PE ratio of 3,806.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

