China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 72124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The company has a market capitalization of £14.34 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.20.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

