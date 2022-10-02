ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 3.3%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36. 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

