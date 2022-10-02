Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $37.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.