Knights Group (LON:KGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.20

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 237600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.96).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Knights Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.88. The firm has a market cap of £65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00.
Knights Group Increases Dividend
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
