Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MNST opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.