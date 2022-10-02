Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,828 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 96,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.