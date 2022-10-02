Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

